iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IPW opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

