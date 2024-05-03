iQIYI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,714 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 123% compared to the typical volume of 7,490 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 119,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in iQIYI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.