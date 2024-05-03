Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

IREN stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

