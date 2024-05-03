iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 263,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 487,772 shares.The stock last traded at $46.79 and had previously closed at $46.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,618,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,572 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,200,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 945,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,418,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

