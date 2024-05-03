iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 263,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 487,772 shares.The stock last traded at $46.79 and had previously closed at $46.92.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.