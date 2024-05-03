iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 263,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 487,772 shares.The stock last traded at $46.79 and had previously closed at $46.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

