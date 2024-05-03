iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 263,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 487,772 shares.The stock last traded at $46.79 and had previously closed at $46.92.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
