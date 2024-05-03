iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 937,988 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 241,369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,083,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AOR opened at $54.31 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

