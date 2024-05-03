iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $110.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

