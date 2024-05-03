iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.64 and last traded at C$29.64. 1,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.57.
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.08.
