iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $277.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.