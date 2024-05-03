iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4,705.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

