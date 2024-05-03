ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $135.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.57.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Institutional Trading of ITT
ITT Stock Performance
ITT stock opened at $124.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29. ITT has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $138.29.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.
About ITT
ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
Featured Articles
