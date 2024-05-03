Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 528,976 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $16,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JXN opened at $69.40 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $70.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

