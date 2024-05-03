Jason Wilder Sells 11,250 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

