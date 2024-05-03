Jefferies Financial Group Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $50.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

HAL stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

