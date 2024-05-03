Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.25 ($6.86).
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
