Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.25 ($6.86).

Get Glencore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glencore

Glencore Price Performance

About Glencore

GLEN opened at GBX 458.70 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,698.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.62. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 491.65 ($6.18).

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.