Jim A. Swanson Sells 7,199 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

View Our Latest Report on COLM

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.