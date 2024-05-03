Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 185. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Johnson Service Group traded as high as GBX 148.12 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 144.80 ($1.82), with a volume of 2062205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.60 ($1.63).
Insider Transactions at Johnson Service Group
In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($111,857.81). 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson Service Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £616.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,426.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.51.
Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.
