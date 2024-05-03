Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 185. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Johnson Service Group traded as high as GBX 148.12 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 144.80 ($1.82), with a volume of 2062205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.60 ($1.63).

Insider Transactions at Johnson Service Group

In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($111,857.81). 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £616.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,426.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.51.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

