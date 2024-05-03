JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $127.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $124.52.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,078 shares of company stock worth $8,691,221. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

