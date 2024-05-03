Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9,743.76

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,743.76 ($122.39) and traded as high as £113 ($141.94). Judges Scientific shares last traded at £113 ($141.94), with a volume of 3,713 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of £109.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,743.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £748.06 million, a PE ratio of 7,847.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6,597.22%.

In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($140.69), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,873,367.67). In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($137.43), for a total transaction of £109,410 ($137,432.48). Also, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($140.69), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,873,367.67). 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

