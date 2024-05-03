Jurgen Timperman Sells 159,915 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

