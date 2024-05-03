Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading 14.7% Higher

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 84,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 654,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.67.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.