Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $93.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,628. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,818,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55,857.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 77,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

