Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

