Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 7,864 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $77.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

