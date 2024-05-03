Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of RSPT opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

