Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,540,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,650 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,908,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 275,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS Stock Performance

TU stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

