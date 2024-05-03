Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RRR opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

