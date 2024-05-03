Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

