Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,926 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,350 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

