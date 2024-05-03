Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,681 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.