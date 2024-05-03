Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

