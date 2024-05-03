Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.01 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.