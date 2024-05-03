Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,226,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 783,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after buying an additional 96,877 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 30,370 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 38,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 145,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

