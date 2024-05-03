Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 32,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,314,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,646,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.