Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $6,614,781. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $883.68 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $507.19 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $816.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

