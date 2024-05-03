Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $94.52 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 96.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

