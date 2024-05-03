Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $400.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

