Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,358,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 600,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 113,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,926,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,194,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 97,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

