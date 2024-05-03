Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $177.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.52. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

