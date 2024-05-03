Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $530.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.14 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

