Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

