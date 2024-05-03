Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in MetLife by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

