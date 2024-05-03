Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 317.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $88.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

