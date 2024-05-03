Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $614.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $638.17 and a 200-day moving average of $605.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

