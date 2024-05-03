Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,793 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.