Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 5,570 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $136.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $158.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

