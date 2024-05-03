Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Water Works by 39.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Water Works by 174.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after purchasing an additional 329,469 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AWK opened at $125.98 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.