Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 247,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.