Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

NYSE:WMB opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

