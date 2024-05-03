Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 870 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

